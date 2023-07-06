Lagnam Spintex begins trial production ahead of schedule

PNN New Delhi [India], July 6: Rajasthan-based Lagnam Spintex on 5th July '23 started the trial production of newly installed machines at its manufacturing facility in Bhilwara which is in expansion mode.

The company is investing Rs 218 crore towards the expansion project of 41,472 spindles of 100 per cent cotton "Compact Yarn" using the state of the art most modern and automated technology from the leading textile machines manufacturers of Germany, Switzerland, Spain etc. After the successful completion of the expansion project at the existing facility, the production capacity of the company will double from 35 tons per day to 70 tons per day bringing economies of scale. New machines are under installation at our facility and we have begun the partial trial production from the 5th July '23. We aim to start the commercial production before the schedule date of commissioning i.e. 1st April 2024, it said.

Anand Mangal, Promoter and Managing Director of Lagnam Spintex said "We are seeing a lot of demand from our existing and new customers for this new Product Mix and therefore it is the right time for expansion to strengthen the company's market position" he added. The new Product Mix will help in adding new customer base which are large corporates in domestic and international markets for high-quality knitting & weaving fabrics and will bring competitive cost advantage to the Company.

Rajasthan-based Lagnam Spintex is engaged in the business of manufacture of 100 per cent Cotton high quality Ring & Open End yarn for domestic and export markets ranging from count Ne 4 to Ne 40 which is used in denim, Knitting, terry towels, bottom wears, home textiles, and industrial fabrics etc. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)