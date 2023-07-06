Left Menu

Lagnam Spintex begins trial production ahead of schedule

Rajasthan-based Lagnam Spintex on 5th July '23 started the trial production of newly installed machines at its manufacturing facility in Bhilwara which is in expansion mode.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:17 IST
Lagnam Spintex begins trial production ahead of schedule
Lagnam Spintex begins trial production ahead of schedule. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], July 6: Rajasthan-based Lagnam Spintex on 5th July '23 started the trial production of newly installed machines at its manufacturing facility in Bhilwara which is in expansion mode.

The company is investing Rs 218 crore towards the expansion project of 41,472 spindles of 100 per cent cotton "Compact Yarn" using the state of the art most modern and automated technology from the leading textile machines manufacturers of Germany, Switzerland, Spain etc. After the successful completion of the expansion project at the existing facility, the production capacity of the company will double from 35 tons per day to 70 tons per day bringing economies of scale. New machines are under installation at our facility and we have begun the partial trial production from the 5th July '23. We aim to start the commercial production before the schedule date of commissioning i.e. 1st April 2024, it said.

Anand Mangal, Promoter and Managing Director of Lagnam Spintex said "We are seeing a lot of demand from our existing and new customers for this new Product Mix and therefore it is the right time for expansion to strengthen the company's market position" he added. The new Product Mix will help in adding new customer base which are large corporates in domestic and international markets for high-quality knitting & weaving fabrics and will bring competitive cost advantage to the Company.

Rajasthan-based Lagnam Spintex is engaged in the business of manufacture of 100 per cent Cotton high quality Ring & Open End yarn for domestic and export markets ranging from count Ne 4 to Ne 40 which is used in denim, Knitting, terry towels, bottom wears, home textiles, and industrial fabrics etc. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023