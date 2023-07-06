Left Menu

Kejriwal asserts "honest governance" led to Delhi's increased GST revenue

On the rising GST collections, Kejriwal took the credit and said his government in Delhi has shown "that honest governance leads to increased revenue."

ANI | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:59 IST
Delhi NCT Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GST collections in Delhi NCT have been rising consistently over the past several years. Delhi's April-June 2023 quarter GST collection has increased at an impressive 15 per cent as compared to the same period last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday and shared the past few years' quarterly tax collections data.

The April-June 2018-19 collections in Delhi were at Rs 4,419.7 crore. Cut to 2023, it is at Rs 8,028.9 crore. The Covid-hit 2020-21 was an exceptional year with tax mop-up recorded at Rs 2,478.8 crore. On the rising GST collections, Kejriwal took the credit and said his government in Delhi has shown "that honest governance leads to increased revenue."

"Govts often say that they don't have money for making good schools and hospitals. But our Govt in Delhi has shown that honest governance leads to increased revenue," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter. "This is how we will have money to build more schools, more hospitals, more infrastructure for the people of Delhi," he said.

Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, and states were assured compensation for loss of any revenue arising on account of its implementation as per the provisions of the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 for a period of five years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

