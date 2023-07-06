Left Menu

Bankura goods train crash: Rly association blames long work hours for loco pilot falling asleep

Long work hours and excess number of night duties are responsible for a goods train ramming into another goods train, a railway association has said while defending the loco pilot and his assistant who were dismissed from service.It was not a wilful but a biological reaction, the All India Loco Running Staff Association said about the June 25 accident about which the two confessed to dozing off on duty.The train collided with a stationary goods train at Onda in West Bengals Bankura district on June 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:32 IST
Bankura goods train crash: Rly association blames long work hours for loco pilot falling asleep
  • Country:
  • India

Long work hours and ''excess'' number of night duties are responsible for a goods train ramming into another goods train, a railway association has said while defending the loco pilot and his assistant who were dismissed from service.

It was not a wilful but a biological reaction, the All India Loco Running Staff Association said about the June 25 accident about which the two confessed to dozing off on duty.

The train collided with a stationary goods train at Onda in West Bengal's Bankura district on June 25. No one was injured in the accident, which affected train services in the Adra division of South Eastern Railway for over four hours. Eight wagons derailed due to the collision.

The pilot pair fell into micro sleep (a seconds-long period of sleep) while working. As a result, their train passed the home signal and collided with the stationary train.

During the inquiry, both confessed to falling asleep, saying ''aankh lag gayi (had dozed off)''. They were then dismissed from service.

Terming the decision to remove the pair as ''knee jerk'', the association said in its letter that loco pilot Swarup Singha had been on 18 trips in the span of a month prior to the accident. Of these, 14 were night duties, 10 trips exceeded 10 hours on duty and eight were of more than 12 hours' duration. GS Kumar, the assistant loco pilot, did 22 trips during the same period. Of these, 17 were night shifts, 13 trips exceeded 10 hours of duty and eight were of more than 12 hours, it said.

The association claimed that Kumar, in addition, was forced to work continuously for 19.56 hours -- from signing on at 5.24 am on June 6 and to signinf off at 1.20 am the following day. He was forced to work continuously for 16.50 hours on July 22, three days before the incident, they claimed. ''The longer hours of work in most of the trips and the excess number of night duties caused extreme fatigue and accumulated sleep debt, induced the micro sleep. Falling on micro sleep is not willful and beyond the control of human being. It is a biological reaction of body.

''Considering these facts and circumstances, we plead, that the orders of removal from service by ADRM/ADRA, may please be reconsidered and render justice,'' the association said in its letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023