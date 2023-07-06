EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks sag on hawkish Fed; Sri Lankan rupee dips as more rate cuts on horizon

Most emerging market stocks fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance brought U.S. interest rate woes back to the fore, while the Sri Lankan rupee hit a one-week low following a rate cut and scope for further policy easing.

The MSCI index for EM equities lost 1.3%, and was set for its steepest one-day fall since March, hurt by a 0.7% drop in the China blue-chip index. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a China trip, with Beijing restricting exports on metals used in semiconductors and flagging that the controls were "just a start".

The MSCI gauge for EM currencies was down 0.2%, after the Fed's June meeting minutes showed most policymakers see rates likely rising further, but came off the day's low as the dollar lost ground. Analysts at Citi noted rates and inflation are top investor concerns now, while economic slowdown in the U.S. and globally are still a big worry.

The Sri Lankan rupee dropped 0.8% after the country's central bank cut key interest rates for the second consecutive month as inflation tapered and focus returned to reviving economic growth following a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. "Continued rate cuts should be supportive in helping the economy recover from a multi-year slump, driven by the nation's debt crisis," James Wilson, emerging market strategist at ING, said.

"Progress towards completing Sri Lanka's debt restructuring is a more important factor in ensuring sustained recovery, with plans to include local creditors in restructuring being taken well by the market recently." Traders awaited the National Bank of Poland's policy decision, a day after the Romanian central bank kept interest rate unchanged and maintained a forecast on easing inflation.

The Polish zloty was down 0.3%, while the Romanian leu extended its subdued movement from Wednesday. A Reuters poll showed CEE currencies are expected to weaken with the Polish zloty taking the biggest hit on higher inflation compared with the euro zone and prospect of rate cuts.

Hungary's weak retail sales and industry output data for May signalled an economic slump that is expected to curtail consumption-linked tax revenues and could lead to a wider budget deficit. The forint was down 0.1%. The Russian rouble tumbled to a more than 15-month low, hampered by strong demand for foreign currency, prompting the central bank to not target a specific rouble rate and accept any exchange rate.

