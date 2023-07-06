Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks sag on hawkish Fed; Sri Lankan rupee dips as more rate cuts on horizon

Most emerging market stocks fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance brought U.S. interest rate woes back to the fore, while the Sri Lankan rupee hit a one-week low following a rate cut and scope for further policy easing. The MSCI index for EM equities lost 1.3%, and was set for its steepest one-day fall since March, hurt by a 0.7% drop in the China blue-chip index.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:35 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks sag on hawkish Fed; Sri Lankan rupee dips as more rate cuts on horizon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Most emerging market stocks fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance brought U.S. interest rate woes back to the fore, while the Sri Lankan rupee hit a one-week low following a rate cut and scope for further policy easing.

The MSCI index for EM equities lost 1.3%, and was set for its steepest one-day fall since March, hurt by a 0.7% drop in the China blue-chip index. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a China trip, with Beijing restricting exports on metals used in semiconductors and flagging that the controls were "just a start".

The MSCI gauge for EM currencies was down 0.2%, after the Fed's June meeting minutes showed most policymakers see rates likely rising further, but came off the day's low as the dollar lost ground. Analysts at Citi noted rates and inflation are top investor concerns now, while economic slowdown in the U.S. and globally are still a big worry.

The Sri Lankan rupee dropped 0.8% after the country's central bank cut key interest rates for the second consecutive month as inflation tapered and focus returned to reviving economic growth following a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. "Continued rate cuts should be supportive in helping the economy recover from a multi-year slump, driven by the nation's debt crisis," James Wilson, emerging market strategist at ING, said.

"Progress towards completing Sri Lanka's debt restructuring is a more important factor in ensuring sustained recovery, with plans to include local creditors in restructuring being taken well by the market recently." Traders awaited the National Bank of Poland's policy decision, a day after the Romanian central bank kept interest rate unchanged and maintained a forecast on easing inflation.

The Polish zloty was down 0.3%, while the Romanian leu extended its subdued movement from Wednesday. A Reuters poll showed CEE currencies are expected to weaken with the Polish zloty taking the biggest hit on higher inflation compared with the euro zone and prospect of rate cuts.

Hungary's weak retail sales and industry output data for May signalled an economic slump that is expected to curtail consumption-linked tax revenues and could lead to a wider budget deficit. The forint was down 0.1%. The Russian rouble tumbled to a more than 15-month low, hampered by strong demand for foreign currency, prompting the central bank to not target a specific rouble rate and accept any exchange rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023