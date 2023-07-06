Left Menu

Airlines liable for inadequate first aid, EU's top court says

"The strict liability of airlines under the Montreal Convention extends to inadequate first aid administered on board an aircraft," the CJEU judges said. "It cannot be disputed that there is a causal link between the jug of coffee falling and the aggravation of the bodily injuries caused by it on account of inadequate first aid being administered." The case is C-510/21 Austrian Airlines (First aid on board an aircraft).

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:10 IST
Airlines liable for inadequate first aid, EU's top court says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Airlines are liable if they provide inadequate first aid to passengers injured during a flight, Europe's top court said on Thursday.

A passenger scalded on an Austrian Airlines flight when a jug of hot coffee fell over him took the case to Austria's Supreme Court. He sought compensation from the airline, arguing his burns were aggravated by inadequate first aid administered on board.

Austria's Supreme Court sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on whether first aid should be regarded as part of the accident under the Montreal Convention covering civilian air travel. "The strict liability of airlines under the Montreal Convention extends to inadequate first aid administered on board an aircraft," the CJEU judges said.

"It cannot be disputed that there is a causal link between the jug of coffee falling and the aggravation of the bodily injuries caused by it on account of inadequate first aid being administered." The case is C-510/21 Austrian Airlines (First aid on board an aircraft).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023