Left Menu

UAE's Business Leaders, Authors, and Coaches celebrate UAE MASTERMIND Awards 2023 Dubai

Aiwa Events have highlighted, honored and celebrated the achievements of outstanding business leaders, authors and coaches in the UAE MasterMind Awards 2023. After celebrating an array of successful events in the past years, Aiwa Events geared up for this mega event at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina on June 24, 2023.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:32 IST
UAE's Business Leaders, Authors, and Coaches celebrate UAE MASTERMIND Awards 2023 Dubai
Mohan Jashanmal was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award - Business Leader at the UAE's Next Mastermind Awards.. Image Credit: ANI

ATK New Delhi [India], July 6: Aiwa Events have highlighted, honored and celebrated the achievements of outstanding business leaders, authors and coaches in the UAE MasterMind Awards 2023. After celebrating an array of successful events in the past years, Aiwa Events geared up for this mega event at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina on June 24, 2023.

This year the event was touted to be a high-profile affair honoring the "Master Minds" of UAE who have transformed lives and inspired actions. The majestic awards ceremony included UAE Business Leaders Awards 2023, UAE Authors Awards 2023 and UAE Coaching Leaders Awards 2023. Chief Guest of the event was Mohanlal Jashanmal who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award as a Business Leader. Other VIP guests honored for the achievements were Aarefa Al Falahi - Board Member of Directors RAK Chamber of Commerce, Andrew Stotter Brooks - VP Learning & Development Etihad Aviation, Bijay Shah - National Director - BNI, Frank DeLisi - Group SVP NMC Healthcare and Nidal Abou Zaki - Secretary General of Lebanese Business Council.

The fragrance partner of the event were Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes. The pioneers behind bringing this memorable event to life are Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and Dr Navana Kundu. Dr Mansoor has been instrumental in hosting events for over a decade now. With this event, the founders created a platform for honoring and felicitating the leaders who have time and again proved their prowess by showcasing out-of-the-box creativity.

With the excitement being at its peak, the event witnessed influential business leaders, authors, coaches and mentors from national and global arena gracing the prestigious event. Awardees participated as well from USA, India, Lebanon & UK. Speaking about bringing the authors and coaches of UAE to the forefront, co-founder Dr Navana, bestselling author and coach herself said" the journey of an author/coach is not that of instant success. It is long and difficult. Master Mind platform is here to inspire, celebrate the achievements of the authors, business leaders, coaches and support them to build their global brand effectively."

Founder Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli said: "UAE Mastermind is like the Oscars for business leaders, authors, and coaching leaders. My mission is to create a global impact by honoring those talented leaders whose experience and expertise have made an invaluable impact to our culture, economy, and country." Supporting Partner-

Manarah Edtech, Bedazzled events, Right Selection, Diplomat Business Club, 100 Ideas Cafe, Honest Management, Data Verticals, Farihas TV, Press & Magazine Partners:

Xclusiv People Magazine, Yalla TV, China Arab TV, Khaleej Times, Aspire Magazine, Pardais News, 92 News, Samaa, Finance Magazine, Bol news, SRY News, CEO Weekly UAE. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023