US agency seeks updated responses from Tesla in Autopilot probe

U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday they are seeking updated responses and current data in an ongoing probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles and the automaker's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot. It is also reviewing whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday they are seeking updated responses and current data in an ongoing probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles and the automaker's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent Tesla a letter on July 3 seeking updates to questions it had asked in August 2022 and has demanded answers by July 19.

The agency is investigating the performance of Autopilot after identifying a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles struck stopped emergency vehicles. It is also reviewing whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.

