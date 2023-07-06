Marshall Sehgal's "Keh Do" Strikes a Chord with Soul-Stirring Lyrics and Emotive Melody

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) New Delhi [India], July 6: Marshall Sehgal and Sara Gurpal are ready to captivate the world with their latest musical release, "Keh Do a project by Piyush Batra ." This melancholic yet romantic song, composed and penned by Sehgal himself, was filmed in the breathtaking city of Dubai. Sara Gurpal takes the lead in this heartfelt composition, showcasing her talent and emotive prowess.

"Keh Do" is a musical masterpiece that delves deep into the realms of love, highlighting its inherent agony and fervor. The lyrics, crafted by Marshall Sehgal, strike a chord with listeners as they explore the complex emotions associated with love. The song's soul-stirring melody and Sehgal's heartfelt vocals create an immersive experience that resonates with audiences on a profound level. The stunning visuals of the music video, shot against the backdrop of Dubai's iconic landscapes, add a touch of grandeur and beauty to the composition. As viewers witness Sara Gurpal's captivating performance, they are drawn into the narrative, feeling the pain and passion conveyed through her expressions. The chemistry between Sehgal and Gurpal on-screen further enhances the song's emotional impact, making it a visual treat for fans.

In an interview, Sehgal delves into the profound subject of love, describing it as a captivating and transformative force that leaves an everlasting impression on our souls. According to Sehgal, the song in question aptly captures the essence of love and its significant impact on our lives. By delving into the depths of our hearts, love exposes us to a myriad of emotions and connections we never thought possible. While it can bring moments of heartache and disappointment, love also offers a gateway to vulnerability, allowing us to forge deep connections with others. Sara, expressing her perspective, affirms that the song aims to channel the intense passion and experiences associated with love. I am immensely grateful to be a part of such a beautiful song like 'Keh Do.' It is a musical masterpiece that touches the depths of your heart. Working with Marshall Sehgal has been an incredible experience. His talent and dedication to his craft are truly inspiring. The chemistry we shared on set translated on screen and beautifully complements the emotions conveyed through the song. It was a privilege to bring Marshall's vision to life and I couldn't be happier with the end result."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)