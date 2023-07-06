Left Menu

Goa seeks tourists from USA, South Korea, UAE apart from traditional markets like Russia, UK: Minister

Goa will try to attract tourists from United States of America, South Korea, United Arab Emirates and some other countries besides traditional markets like Russia and United Kingdom, state minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday.The decision was taken in a meeting of the Goa Tourism Board that was chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, where the calendar of events with focus on emerging markets was finalised, he said.Goa has been traditionally depending on Russia and UK for international footfalls.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-07-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:17 IST
Rohan Khaunte Image Credit: Twitter (@RohanKhaunte)
Goa will try to attract tourists from United States of America, South Korea, United Arab Emirates and some other countries besides traditional markets like Russia and United Kingdom, state minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Goa Tourism Board that was chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, where the calendar of events with focus on emerging markets was finalised, he said.

''Goa has been traditionally depending on Russia and UK for international footfalls. Looking at reports, we have realised countries like USA, South Korea and UAE are opening for outbound travel. This means we can expect tourists to come from these places,'' Khaunte told reporters.

''The calendar for travel shows and events for the upcoming tourism year was finalized during the Board meeting. Goa has to project itself as a destination beyond beaches in these countries. The state tourism department is promoting festivals like Sao Joao, Chikal Khalo (mud festival) and others so that tourists can enjoy Goa beyond beaches,'' he added.

Khaunte also said new international destinations have to be connected through the recently commissioned Manohar International Airport at Mopa.

''The CM and I would be meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister (Jyotiraditya Scindia) to increase the flight connectivity to Mopa airport under Open Skies policy,'' Khaunte informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

