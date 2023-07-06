Left Menu

Indian Shares Soar, Sensex Eyes 100,000 Mark

The global financial markets have been volatile since the turn of 2020. Events such as the global pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, US Fed tapering and surges in energy prices have ushered a period of heightened uncertainty, triggering inflationary pressure and recessionary apprehensions. However, some financial institutions are highlighting countries in South and Southeast Asia as bright spots, particularly India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 18:50 IST
Indian Shares Soar, Sensex Eyes 100,000 Mark
Indian Shares Soar, Sensex Eyes 100,000 Mark. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], July 6: The global financial markets have been volatile since the turn of 2020. Events such as the global pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, US Fed tapering and surges in energy prices have ushered a period of heightened uncertainty, triggering inflationary pressure and recessionary apprehensions. However, some financial institutions are highlighting countries in South and Southeast Asia as bright spots, particularly India.

Christopher Wood, the global head of equities at the brokerage group of Jefferies, believes that the Indian Sensex will reach 1,00,000 by late 2026. To arrive at this target, Wood made two assumptions: a 15% EPS growth and an earnings multiple of 19.4, a five-year average. "It will only be a matter of time before Sensex reaches 100,000 level. India is still like all long-term bull markets. Indian stock market will continue to climb the proverbial wall of worry," Wood said.

Wood's bullish outlook for India is supported by a number of factors, including the country's strong economic growth, its favourable demographics, and its improving corporate earnings. Additionally, Wood believes that the recent decline in the Nifty's price-to-earnings premium to China's Hang Seng Index makes Indian equities more attractive to investors. According to official data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India, domestic equity mutual fund inflows in the first two months of 2023 amounted to 282.33 billion rupees ($3.43 billion). This suggests that Indian investors are equally bullish on their country's stock market. If Wood's predictions are correct, the Sensex could reach 100,000 by late 2026, making it one of the most valuable stock markets in the world.

"Additional factors that could support India's stock market in the coming years would be the continued growth of the Indian middle class, the rise of India as a global manufacturing hub, the government's continuing focus on infrastructure development, and the increasing adoption of technology by Indian businesses," says financial expert Kishore Subramanian. Of course, there are also some risks to India's stock market, such as escalation of the Ukraine war, uncertainty in the lead up the 2024 Indian elections, the possibility of a global recession, etc. However, Wood believes that these risks are outweighed by the long-term positive factors that are driving India's economic growth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023