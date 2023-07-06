Make AI in India: Government, Startups, and Doctors Unite to Build a More Patient-Centric Healthcare System

BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6: With the convergence of start-up culture, AI technology, and the government's vision of "Make AI in India" and "Make AI work for India," the stage is set for a transformative era in digital health and Doctors are at the centre of this, by leveraging their clinical expertise, they are poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring the successful implementation and governance of new technologies that can positively impact patient outcomes. As suggested by data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), India's doctor-to-patient ratio has plummeted sharply to about 0.7 doctors per 1,000 patients in the year 2020, from its record high of 1.2 doctors per 1,000 patients in 1991. The uneven distribution of medical resources across the rural urban population divide is felt all the more acutely in the field of specialised care with the shortage of surgeons, physicians, gynaecologists and paediatricians. AI technology has emerged as a powerful tool with the potential to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility in healthcare delivery. The need for collaboration between doctors and innovators is crucial in building an intrusive healthcare ecosystem that addresses the diverse healthcare needs of India's vast population. AI-driven solutions hold the potential to bridge the gap created by the scarcity of medical resources. By leveraging AI's capabilities, doctors can overcome the limitations imposed by workforce constraints and optimize healthcare delivery. This can not only improve the overall quality of care but also enhance patient outcomes.

The Make in India program and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) initiated by the government are playing a crucial role in promoting the adoption of technology within the healthcare industry. As of 2021, there were 3,548 active startups operating in the healthtech sector, as per a report from the industry. Over the past decade, startups have effectively utilized technological tools such as AI, IoT, ML, and big data to address various healthcare challenges. Dozee, India's first AI-based contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS) for continuous patient monitoring, is a notable example. Dr Lallu Joseph, Quality Manager, CMC Vellore and National Secretary General, CAHO, a leading healthcare industry body, expressed admiration for the dedication and resilience of doctors on National Doctors Day. She commended "Doctors are the key pillars who can spearhead the transformation of healthcare in India. The collaborative efforts of doctors and innovators will not only shape the future of healthcare but also address the challenges of accessibility, affordability, and quality. By leveraging AI and supporting 'Made-in-India' start-ups, healthcare can become more patient-centric, efficient, and equitable, ensuring that every individual receives the care they deserve." Vikram Thaploo, CEO-Telehealth, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, emphasized the significance of technological advancements in supporting doctors' life-saving endeavors. "Through Apollo Telehealth, we proudly stand alongside these remarkable professionals, empowering them with innovative, advanced technologies that continue to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered. These technologies not only improve various aspects of healthcare operations and contribute to advancements in healthcare but also enable the application of predictive analytics, enhancing efficiency for medical professionals and easing their responsibilities. In a time when non-communicable diseases are rapidly increasing across the nation, the expertise and dedication of our doctors are needed more than ever. The fusion of doctors' clinical expertise with the power of AI can lead to ground breaking advancements, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare providers alike." Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-Founder of Dozee, added "On the occasion of National Doctors Day, we express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration to the dedicated doctors who have tirelessly served and provided compassionate care to patients. Dozee stands shoulder to shoulder with these extraordinary heroes in their mission to address the best of healthcare needs of our nation. We are unwavering in our commitment to driving innovation in healthcare and collaborating closely with doctors to establish a patient-centric healthcare system. Together, we aim to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system and ensure that quality healthcare is affordable, accessible and available to all". In its mission to revolutionize the healthcare industry, Dozee - India's first AI-based remote patient monitoring and early warning system has partnered with doctors and healthcare providers (HCPs) nationwide, delivering comprehensive training programs on leveraging AI for optimal patient care delivery. Over 2500+ doctors from 100+ hospitals across 20+ states and 40+ cities have been trained by Dozee on advanced AI-based remote patient monitoring solutions. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)