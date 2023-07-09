Left Menu

France upbeat on attracting major Tesla investment - Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said he was "very hopeful" Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk will pick France for a substantial investment linked to the production of electric vehicles in Europe.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-07-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 16:13 IST
France upbeat on attracting major Tesla investment - Le Maire
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Sunday said he was "very hopeful" Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk will pick France for a substantial investment linked to the production of electric vehicles in Europe. Musk recently met French government officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, as he explores options for future production sites.

Asked whether an investment could be linked to battery cells or other parts of Tesla's business, Bruno Le Maire told LCI television "several options are on the table". "He (Musk) knows that he would be welcome in France", Le Maire said, adding: "It's up to him to take the decision."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023