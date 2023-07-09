Left Menu

Six Tirumala devotees die in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

The family belongs to Krishnalanka area in Vijayawada, Renigunta sub-divisional police officer Bhavya Kishore told PTI on Sunday.There were seven people in total in the vehicle, she said, adding that out of the seven, only a 16-year-old boy survived the accident.According to Kishore, the family started from Vijayawada on Friday night around 8 pm, came to Tirumala and went to the temple early morning on Sunday.

Six persons, all from the same family, returning from a visit to Tirumala died in a road accident on Sunday afternoon at Mittakandriga village in Tirupati district, police said.

The accident took place between Tirupati-Sri Kalahasti on the national highway when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck, police said. ''The accident happened today afternoon at around 1:45 pm. The family belongs to Krishnalanka area in Vijayawada,” Renigunta sub-divisional police officer Bhavya Kishore told PTI on Sunday.

There were seven people in total in the vehicle, she said, adding that out of the seven, only a 16-year-old boy survived the accident.

According to Kishore, the family started from Vijayawada on Friday night around 8 pm, came to Tirumala and went to the temple early morning on Sunday. Following the visit, they started their return journey to Vijayawada when they met with the accident. Except for a fracture on his leg, the minor boy is doing fine, Kishore said, adding that police are trying to obtain more details on how the accident occurred, so that they can file a case.

