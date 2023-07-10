Business Mint makes a spectacular return to Bengaluru as Host of the 47th Nationwide Awards Excellence Event 2023

PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10: The Business Mint, a leading market research firm founded by Vinay Kanth Korapati, held its 47th Nationwide Awards ceremony in Bengaluru for the second successive event. The event was held on July 8, 2023, in the magnificent Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru.

The event was a huge success, with 250 delegates and 85 participants in attendance. Nominations for the awards were received from a wide range of industries, including healthcare, real estate, hospitality, fintech, IT, design and architecture, marketing, e-commerce, education, and others. The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including H.S. Gopinath - Member of Legislative Council Bengaluru Local Authorities Constituency, Dr. Kalpana Gopalan IAS - PGPPM-IIMB, Ph.D.- IIMB Additional Chief Secretary to Government & Dean (Academic) and Chairperson, Padmavathy Centre for Public Policy, Dr Hari Krishna Maram - Digital Brand Ambassador, Chairman - Vision Digital India Founder - Global Economic Forum, Dr Manjari Priya Gupta - Mrs India Worldwide - 2021 Corporate Leader, International & National Awardee, Niranjan Deshpande - Celebrity Anchor, Shashi Kumar - Youth Leader, Hema Niranjan - Mrs. India 2022 (Reigning Queen) Director - Dezign Code Interior Design Firm, Hunger Camp Army Themed Restaurant, Reshma Totad - Advocate & Socialist, Mrs Top Model of India 2021, Director of Event Management-NIF, Dr Pavani KVVLN PhD(h.c) - Government Blockchain Association (USA) President - Hyderabad Chapter BD Director - Securekloud technologies.

The Business Mint Nationwide Awards provide an important forum for exploring networking opportunities and cultivating skills, which in turn stimulate economic entrepreneurship and contribute significantly to the nation's GDP. The ceremony highlighted the incredible spectrum of these awards, which consistently motivate, recognize, and support achievers in a variety of industries. Winners of the "Nationwide Awards - 2023" are listed below: * Dr Hajira Nazeer - Cosmetic Dental Surgeon and Cosmetologist - Richmond Dental and Aesthetic Centre - Most Prominent Cosmetic Dental Surgeon & Cosmetologist of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* Ganesh Mahadevan V - Head of Business Digital Transformation & Enterprise IT - Most Prominent Industry Leader - 2023, Bengaluru in Digital Transformation & Enterprise IT Category * HUManity Uplifting Mankind Foundation - Most Admired NGO of the Year - 2023, Child Care & Education Category

* LR INFRA CONSTRUCTIONS PVT. LTD - Most Prominent Construction Company of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru * Golchha Computers - Most Trusted Dealer of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru in Computers System Integrations & Gadgets Category

* Lollipopz Boutique - E-commerce Excellence Award - 2023, Ladies Wear Category * Smoky Docky - Best Emerging QSR Chain of the Year - 2023, South India

* House Of Dakshina - Best Emerging Andhra Restaurant of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru * Dr Vikrant Subaash - Founder - DESTINY MASTER - Digital Age Numerologist & Vaastu Expert of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* Arunima Maity - Special Awardee * Vishali Kola - Founder President - Tejobarath - Most Promising Sustainable Woman Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Bangalore

* Lavish interiors - Emerging Interior Design Firm - 2023, Hyderabad * LAPS SWIMMING ACADEMY - Most Promising Swimming Academy of the Year - 2023 - Bengaluru

* D.AQUA PRIVATE LIMITED - Best Emerging PVC Pipes Brand of the Year - 2023 * MyAnatomy - Most Promising SaaS Based Platform of the Year - 2023, Career Assessments Category

* Neha Fathima - Proprietor - AimGlobal - Most Promising Women Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru in Digital Marketing Category * Debnath Mukhopadhyay - CFO - TruAlt Bioenergy Limited - Most Promising CFO of the Year - 2023, Bangalore

* SLV TOURS & TRAVELS - Most Promising Tours & Travel Company of the Year - 2023, Hubli * Maximus Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation - Best Emerging Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Center - 2023, Bengaluru

* AADHYA AIRTEK - The Customer's Company - Best Emerging Company of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru in Industrial Fans Manufacturing Category * Kaashif Asghar - Co-Founder & Managing Partner - Luckhnow Street - Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, North Indian Restaurant Chain Category

* The Beginning - Best Wedding Venue of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru * TodayFilings - Most Promising Tax Consultants of the Year - 2023, Hosur

* Nuvotec Projects - Most Promising Company - 2023, Bengaluru in HVAC & Cleanroom System Integrators Category * The Twisters Dance Inc - Most Promising Dance Studio of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* Luxurio Boutique Homes - Most Promising Customized Luxury Furniture Brand - 2023, South India * Style Space - Most Creative Boutique Interior Design Firm of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* Kadambari Rao Batra - Author - Start-ups & Disruption - Emerging Author of the Year - 2023, Bangalore * Avinash Madhukar Bharvase - Chef - Most Promising Industry Professional of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru in Food & Beverage Consultant Category

* Novel Architecture & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. - Most Innovative - Vastu Oriented Architecture and Interior Design Company of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru * Swetav Tripathy - Soft Skills Trainer - Most Prominent Soft Skills Coach of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* BPK Global Solutions Private Limited - Most Promising Company for Healthcare Management Services & HR Solutions - 2023, Hyderabad * HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd - Most Prominent Turnkey Interior Solutions Provider of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* AADME Consulting & Coaching PVT LTD - Most Trusted Digital Marketing Learning Platform - 2023, Bengaluru * Arvind Rathan Professional Numerologist & Scientific Vastu Consultant - Most Prominent Celebrity Numerologist & Vastu Consultant - 2023

* Devidutta Mohapatra - General Manager HR - Special Awardee * Harish Reddy - Proprietor - Fenster Solutions - Excellence in Sustainable Fenestration Solutions - 2023, Bengaluru

* INFY GROUP - Most Promising Startup of the Year - 2023, Property Management Services Category * Mani Creations - Most Promising Filming & Photography Company of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* Rangalakshmi Srinivasa - Secretary & Principal - Basaveshwara Educational Institute - Excellence In Instructional Leadership - 2023, Bengaluru * Sharath Kanth - Country Commercial Director - Dufry Group - Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year - 2023, Travel Retail Category

* Rohan School of Music - Most Admired Music School of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru * Dr Vels Regenerative Therapy Pvt Ltd - Most Promising Regenerative Therapy Center - 2023, Hyderabad

* Martian - Innovative Blockchain Wallet - 2023 * Manish kumar - Global Director of HR - Martian - Outstanding Contribution to the Blockchain Ecosystem -2023

* Utkarsh Sinha - Co-Founder - Martian - Emerging Leader in Crypto Wallet Development - 2023 * Siddharth Jain - Co-Founder - Martian Innovator in Blockchain Wallet Technology

* Abhinav Bhardwaj COO - Martian Wallet - Best Emerging COO of the Year - 2023, Blockchain Category * Oil & Gas Portfolio - Meinhardt EPCM (India) Private Limited - Leader of Change: Passionate Driver in Program & Project Delivery - 2023, Oil & Gas Industry

* Nittala Philips Kiwi - Senior Associate Director - Meinhardt EPCM (India) Private Limited - Excellence in Strategic Leadership - 2023 in Oil & Gas Industry * Vivospace Architects - Most Promising Architectural Design Firm of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* F.GERALD ARUN DASS - Founder & CEO - GAD Leadership Foundation - Most admired Business Strategist Of the Year - 2023, Chennai * Mary Sheeja Livingston - Outstanding Primary School Teacher of the Year - 2023, Coimbatore

* Urban Sphere - Most Innovative Startup of the Year - 2023, EV Category * UDAY KUMAR - Entrepreneurial Executive Most Promising Fintech Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Hyderabad

* Pragathi Charitable Trust - Most Promising Charitable Trust of the Year - 2023, Karnataka * Manasum Senior Living - Most Promising Senior Living Community of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* SMM Clicks - Most Promising Wedding Photography & Videography Company of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru * SIDDRU BAKERS - Special Awardee

* JAYARAM H R - CEO & Founder - The Green Path - Most Promising Green Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru * Sanjay Kumar - SANJAY FILMS - Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru in Creative Film Production Category

* DEEPAK HEGDE - Founder - Parabola - Most Prominent Young Leader of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru in Recruitment & Payroll Category * Omega - Excellence in Employee Transportation & Car Rental - 2023, Bengaluru

* Akshay Reddy - CEO - A.R EVENTS - Best Emerging Event Curation Entrepreneur of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru * Quest Capital - Most Prominent Stock Market Training Institute of the Year - 2023, Karnataka

* Srikar Home Foods - Special Awardee * Abhishek Kumar - MCE Manager - Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd - Most Prominent Digital Marketer of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru

* GMS Aviation Training Institute - Special Awardee * Mspring Infotech - Most Promising Company of the Year - 2023, Bengaluru in IT Consulting & Staffing Category

* Neha Dhingra - Senior Manager - Micron Technology - Most Prominent Women Industry Professional - 2023, Maryland in Semiconductor Manufacturing Category * Arindam Mukherjee - IT Supply Chain Architect - Juniper Networks - Most Prominent Industry Leader - 2023, California in Supply Chain Management

"We are thrilled to have organized the 47th Nationwide Awards ceremony in Bengaluru and are extremely grateful to all of the participants, guests, and sponsors who made this event a grand success," stated Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint. "We look forward to continuing to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in various industries as we contribute to the growth of the nation's economy." The Business Mint Nationwide Awards is one of the country's most prominent award ceremonies, and the success of this year's event demonstrates the event's growing popularity and impact. Business Mint organized another outstanding and successful event. Following the success of the Bengaluru event, Business Mint intends to organize other Business Excellence events in major cities such as Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi, among others.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)