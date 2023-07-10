Left Menu

Maha: Post-bus tragedy, Samruddhi Expressway control room sees rise in calls about rest spots

After the horrific bus accident that killed 25 people on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway earlier this month, the control room has seen a rise in phone calls from motorists and travellers asking about amenities, petrol pumps and spots that are safe for halts on the route, an official said on Monday.The 701-km-long expressway, which was inaugurated last year, is open for vehicular traffic from Nagpur to Bharvir in Nashik.Twenty-five passengers were charred to death after a private bus caught fire on the expressway in Buldhana district on July 1.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:00 IST
Maha: Post-bus tragedy, Samruddhi Expressway control room sees rise in calls about rest spots
  • Country:
  • India

After the horrific bus accident that killed 25 people on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway earlier this month, the control room has seen a rise in phone calls from motorists and travellers asking about amenities, petrol pumps and spots that are safe for halts on the route, an official said on Monday.

The 701-km-long expressway, which was inaugurated last year, is open for vehicular traffic from Nagpur to Bharvir in Nashik.

Twenty-five passengers were charred to death after a private bus caught fire on the expressway in Buldhana district on July 1. The sleeper coach bus ran into the road divider and caught fire.

A control room has been set up at Harsul for the functioning stretch of the expressway and travellers can get in touch using a toll-free number, the official said.

Earlier, motorists would call asking for entry-exit points, reporting accidents, animal hits, among other issues, he said.

''However, now people have started calling the toll-free number even before they enter the expressway. Since the bus accident, we have received 45 calls about safe spots for halts. People are asking about the stop area near entry and exit points, amenities and petrol pumps,'' Ashish Farande, divisional officer for Samruddhi Control unit told PTI.

People travelling in cars mostly call to enquire about safe rest spots to halt on the expressway, he said.

''We receive around 100 to 125 calls per day for various reasons on our toll-free helpline number,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023