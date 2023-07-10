Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures slip ahead of inflation numbers

Wall Street's main indexes ended the week lower on Friday after a mixed jobs report showed the domestic economy added fewest jobs in two-and-a-half years in June, although a decline in unemployment and higher-than-anticipated wage growth pointed to a still strong labor market. Traders still expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points later this month, but are divided on the rate hike trajectory for the rest of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:05 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures slip ahead of inflation numbers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq futures edged lower on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key inflation report, while weak data out of China fanned worries of a looming economic slowdown.

All eyes will be on U.S. inflation data this week that will feed into the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the month. A Reuters poll of economists showed they suspect that growth in consumer prices likely slowed in June. Wall Street's main indexes ended the week lower on Friday after a mixed jobs report showed the domestic economy added fewest jobs in two-and-a-half years in June, although a decline in unemployment and higher-than-anticipated wage growth pointed to a still strong labor market.

Traders still expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points later this month, but are divided on the rate hike trajectory for the rest of the year. Most megacap technology and growth stocks, valuations in which come under pressure when borrowing costs rise, eased in premarket trading, with Apple and Alphabet down 0.7% each.

Citigroup strategists downgraded U.S. stocks to "neutral", adding that megacap growth is set for a pullback and U.S. recession risks could still bite. The second-quarter earnings reporting period kicks off this week and investors will assess the impact of tight monetary conditions and fears of an impending economic slowdown on businesses.

Big banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are expected to report on Friday. Investors expect the results to throw some light on the health of the lenders in the aftermath of the biggest crisis since 2008 earlier this year that pummeled the banking sector. "The major concern is the rising Fed rates that will continue putting pressure on the U.S. banking system," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"And the regional banks remain the most in danger." Overall, earnings for the S&P 500 constituents are expected to fall 5.7% in the second quarter, Refintiv data showed.

At 07:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 41.25 points, or 0.27%. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese automakers including Xpeng , Li Auto and NIO fell between 0.8% and 2.5% after China Association of Auto Manufacturers (CAAM) retracted a pledge over the weekend to avoid "abnormal pricing".

Meanwhile, China's producer prices for June fell at their fastest pace in over seven years, while consumer prices teetered on the edge of deflation, adding to concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy. Ichan Enterprises added 5.7% after a report said Carl Icahn and banks have finalized amended loan agreements that untie the activist investor's personal loans from the trading price of his firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023