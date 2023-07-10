US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures slip ahead of inflation numbers

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq futures edged lower on Monday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key inflation report, while weak data out of China fanned worries of a looming economic slowdown.

All eyes will be on U.S. inflation data this week that will feed into the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the month. A Reuters poll of economists showed they suspect that growth in consumer prices likely slowed in June. Wall Street's main indexes ended the week lower on Friday after a mixed jobs report showed the domestic economy added fewest jobs in two-and-a-half years in June, although a decline in unemployment and higher-than-anticipated wage growth pointed to a still strong labor market.

Traders still expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points later this month, but are divided on the rate hike trajectory for the rest of the year. Most megacap technology and growth stocks, valuations in which come under pressure when borrowing costs rise, eased in premarket trading, with Apple and Alphabet down 0.7% each.

Citigroup strategists downgraded U.S. stocks to "neutral", adding that megacap growth is set for a pullback and U.S. recession risks could still bite. The second-quarter earnings reporting period kicks off this week and investors will assess the impact of tight monetary conditions and fears of an impending economic slowdown on businesses.

Big banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are expected to report on Friday. Investors expect the results to throw some light on the health of the lenders in the aftermath of the biggest crisis since 2008 earlier this year that pummeled the banking sector. "The major concern is the rising Fed rates that will continue putting pressure on the U.S. banking system," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"And the regional banks remain the most in danger." Overall, earnings for the S&P 500 constituents are expected to fall 5.7% in the second quarter, Refintiv data showed.

At 07:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 41.25 points, or 0.27%. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese automakers including Xpeng , Li Auto and NIO fell between 0.8% and 2.5% after China Association of Auto Manufacturers (CAAM) retracted a pledge over the weekend to avoid "abnormal pricing".

Meanwhile, China's producer prices for June fell at their fastest pace in over seven years, while consumer prices teetered on the edge of deflation, adding to concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy. Ichan Enterprises added 5.7% after a report said Carl Icahn and banks have finalized amended loan agreements that untie the activist investor's personal loans from the trading price of his firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)