Euro zone yields inch towards recent highs on policy expectations

Euro zone bond yields edged back towards highs reached last week after U.S. data added to concern that interest rates will need to stay elevated for longer, and the focus turned to Wednesday's U.S. consumer prices data.

Updated: 10-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:40 IST
Euro zone bond yields edged back towards highs reached last week after U.S. data added to concern that interest rates will need to stay elevated for longer, and the focus turned to Wednesday's U.S. consumer prices data. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, was up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.653%. It rose 24 bps last week, touching its highest level since the beginning of the banking turmoil on March 9 at 2.677%.

Germany's 2-year yield, most sensitive to changes in interest rate policy, rose 4 bps to 3.343% after hitting its highest level since October 2008 last week at 3.393%. A resilient economy and commentary from policymakers pushed yields higher over the last week, said Jens Peter Sørensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"The key driver has been hawkish comments that they're not done with rate hikes," Sørensen said. "Economic data, in general, has been better than expected," Sørensen added, citing Friday's U.S. labour market report.

U.S. jobs data on Friday showed a still-tight labour market, with a drop in the unemployment rate and a stronger-than-expected rise in pay, even as payrolls growth slowed to its lowest in 2-1/2 years. DZ Bank analyst Sebastian Grupp said strong U.S. data was dictating market action in Europe.

"Unlike in the preceding weeks, this did not cause rate-hike expectations to ratchet up any further, but rather tempered pessimism about the economy's resilience," DZ Bank's Grupp said. "In accordance with this, yields mainly shifted upwards at the long end. The sharply inverted yield curve steepened considerably as a consequence."

After lessening its inversion last week, Germany's yield curve, measured by the gap between 10- and two-year yields , was steady around negative 69 bps. Last Monday it was at its deepest inversion since 1992 at negative 91 bps.

The yield curve inverts when shorter-dated bonds have higher returns than longer-term ones, suggesting that while investors expect interest rates to stay high in the near term, they believe that higher borrowing costs will eventually hurt the economy. Market pricing for the European Central Bank deposit rate was steady, with January 2024 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards at 3.94%, implying market expectations for the deposit rate of over 4% by the start of next year. The rate is currently 3.5%.

Market attention is turning to Wednesday's U.S. consumer prices data for hints on the monetary policy path. "The direction of travel over the next several weeks could be set by U.S. CPI (consumer price index)," said Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid, who said it would take "something remarkable" elsewhere for it not to be the most important event this week.

The Netherlands' government bonds showed little reaction to the drama engulfing Dutch politics. The 10-year bond yield was last up 3 bps at 2.957%, in line with the rest of the euro zone. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said he would quit, just days after announcing the sudden collapse of his fourth governing coalition due to a split over migration policy.

