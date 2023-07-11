Left Menu

One killed, several injured in bus-truck collision

Rest of the passengers have minor injuries, police added.The bus which started from Manipal in Karnataka was going to Pathanamthitta District in Kerala.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a private transport bus from Karnataka collided with a truck in this northern Kerala district in the wee hours of Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 12.45 AM at Thottada near here.

Police said they have identified the deceased passenger but his identity can be revealed only after his relatives confirm the same.

''There were 28 passengers in the bus which was involved in a head-on-collision with a truck. Those who are injured have been shifted to various hospitals nearby,'' police said.

One woman was also seriously injured and is undergoing treatment. Rest of the passengers have minor injuries, police added.

The bus which started from Manipal in Karnataka was going to Pathanamthitta District in Kerala. The truck was carrying fish.

