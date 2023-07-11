Left Menu

Helicopter with six on board missing near Mount Everest in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:45 IST
Helicopter with six on board missing near Mount Everest in Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A Manang Air helicopter with six people aboard went missing near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday, aviation authorities said.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport General Manager Pratap Babu Tiwari, the chopper, with call sign 9N-AMV, went contactless 15 minutes into the flight.

The chopper had taken off from Surki in Solukhumbu for the capital Kathmandu at 9:45 am, the Kathmandu Post newspaper quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul as saying.

According to initial reports, the helicopter was carrying a total of six individuals. It was piloted by Senior Captain Chet Gurung, the Himalayan Times newspaper quoted a source as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023