Helicopter with six people on board goes missing in Nepal
Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:49 IST
A helicopter with six people, including five Mexican nationals, has gone missing in Nepal, a government official said on Tuesday.
There were five Mexicans and a Nepali pilot on board, Kathmandu airport official Teknath Sitoula told Reuters.
