Helicopter with six people onboard goes missing in Nepal

A helicopter with six people, including five Mexican nationals, has gone missing in Nepal, a government official said on Tuesday. There were five Mexicans and a Nepali pilot on board, Kathmandu airport official Teknath Sitoula told Reuters. The chopper was coming from Surke in Solukhunvhu district, home to Mount Everest and other high mountain peaks.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:09 IST
A helicopter with six people, including five Mexican nationals, has gone missing in Nepal, a government official said on Tuesday. There were five Mexicans and a Nepali pilot on board, Kathmandu airport official Teknath Sitoula told Reuters.

The chopper was coming from Surke in Solukhunvhu district, home to Mount Everest and other high mountain peaks. It went missing near a place called Likkhu, Sitoula said. "We have rushed another helicopter on a search mission," he said.

The helicopter was operated by Manang Air, Sitoula said. Nepal has a history of deadly air crashes, where several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads.

