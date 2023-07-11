Sunny Subramanian triumphs at Clef Music Awards 2023 with Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the Netflix film Qala

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 11: On a dazzling night celebrating the brilliance of the music industry, the Clef Music Awards 2023 witnessed an extraordinary talent shining bright.

Sunny Subramanian, a gifted musician and producer, emerged victorious in the highly competitive category of Best Song with his mesmerising music production, Ghodey Pe Sawaar, from the critically acclaimed film Qala. The prestigious award was a testament to Sunny's unparalleled creativity and ability to captivate audiences with his enchanting melodies. Gratuitous, Sunny reminisced about the start of the project, "We started working on it during the lockdown and the first song happened to be Ghodey Pe Sawaar, which went off well. Amit Trivedi and director Anvita Dutt were both loving the song and this motivated me to do better."

Qala, a poignant cinematic masterpiece directed by Anvita Dutt, was hailed for its soul-stirring storyline and exceptional music. Sunny Subramanian's music production, Ghodey Pe Sawaar, played a pivotal role in bringing the film's emotions to life. The song, beautifully sung by a talented ensemble of vocalists, showcased Sunny's expertise in crafting melodies that resonate deep within the listener's heart. Sunny's ability to blend traditional and contemporary musical elements was evident in Ghodey Pe Sawaar. The song seamlessly fused evocative lyrics with enchanting melodies, creating a rich and immersive musical experience. The captivating rhythm and beautiful instrumentation added depth and emotion to the composition, making it a standout track in the film's remarkable soundtrack.

"We were nervous about how to treat the song. Would the audience accept it if we went full retro or should we make it a little modern and keep the zone retro? I believe we found a good balance between both zones. When you listen to the song now, it doesn't sound as if you're listening to an old song, but still retains a retro vibe." commented Sunny after accepting his award. The Clef Music Awards, known for recognising and honouring excellence in the music industry, bestowed this well-deserved accolade upon Sunny Subramanian. His masterful music production not only touched the hearts of the audience, but also left an indelible mark on the industry itself. The recognition for Ghodey Pe Sawaar highlights Sunny's unwavering commitment to his craft and his dedication to pushing artistic boundaries.

As Sunny Subramanian's star continues to rise, the Clef Music Awards serve as a stepping stone to even greater achievements. His ability to evoke deep emotions through his music resonates with audiences worldwide, making him a force to be reckoned with in the industry. With this well-deserved win, Sunny has solidified his place among the industry's finest musicians and composers.

