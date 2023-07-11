Adviser to the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh Attends a Tree Plantation Drive by RoundGlass Foundation to Mark Van Mahotsav

BusinessWire India Chandigarh [India], July 11: Chandigarh's top government officials and IPS officers came together for a tree plantation drive organised by RoundGlass Foundation recently at IRB Complex, Sarangpur, New Chandigarh.

Around 3,000 trees were planted at the event, which was graced by Adviser to the Administrator, UT Chandigarh Dharam Pal as chief guest. Home Secretary, UT Chandigarh Nitin Kumar Yadav, Finance Secretary, UT, Chandigarh Vijay Namdeorao Zade, DGP Chandigarh Praveer Ranjan, IGP Chandigarh Raj Kumar Singh, DIGP Chandigarh Deepak Purohit, DC/UT Vinay Pratap Singh, SSP/S&T Manisha Choudhary, SSP/UT Kanwardeep Kaur, SP/Hqrs Ketan Bansal, SP/IRB Shruti Arora, SP/City Mridul were also present on this occasion. The plantation drive was organised by RoundGlass Foundation, as a part of the ongoing Van Mahotsav, an annual tree-planting festival. Speaking at the event, Shri Dharam Pal said, "This plantation drive is a great initiative by RoundGlass Foundation, which is committed to regreening Punjab. It is on a mission to plant 1 billion trees in the state, which has one of the lowest forest covers in India. RoundGlass Foundation has already planted around 17 lakh trees in Punjab and aims to take this number to 20 lakh (2 million) by the end of 2023. Trees and forests are essential for the very sustenance of life. They enrich biodiversity, improve air, water and soil quality and fight climate change. We are thankful for the impact RoundGlass Foundation is creating in Punjab and are happy to support them in all their efforts and endeavours."

Vishal Chowla, Leader, RoundGlass Foundation expressed his gratitude to all the senior government officials and IPS officers who participated in the event and said, "I am thankful to all the attending dignitaries for taking time out to support us in regreening Punjab. At RoundGlass Foundation we are committed to increasing the green cover of Punjab and under our Plant for Punjab programme, we have already planted around 17 lakh native trees in 1,200 villages, creating more than 1,000 mini forests. These green spaces are reviving the local biodiversity and water tables, binding the soil, and acting as carbon sinks. In all our plantation activities, we mobilize citizen power by partnering with Panchayats, volunteers, local youth clubs etc. All our programmes work with and involve the local communities and administration of Punjab." Last year, too, during Van Mahotsav RoundGlass Foundation organised several tree-plantation drives across Punjab. Van Mahotsav, an annual tree-planting festival, is hosted across India in the first week of July, just at the onset of the monsoons, when the soil is moist enough to support plantation activities.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)