Firm pound keeps UK's FTSE 100 range-bound at open; mining stocks rise

Precious metal miners also gained 1.5%, tracking a rise in gold prices. Commercial property firm British Land said it still expects strong operational momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

11-07-2023
UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Tuesday, as a strengthening pound pressured the exporter-heavy index, while mining stocks shined on higher metal prices.

By 0710 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat at 7,275.6 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.3%. Sterling gained 0.2% after official figures showed British wages excluding bonuses were 7.3% higher in the three months to May than a year earlier, matching the highest growth on record.

Industrial metal miners were amongst the early gainers, up 1.1% as most base metal prices rose on a weaker dollar. Precious metal miners also gained 1.5%, tracking a rise in gold prices.

Commercial property firm British Land said it still expects strong operational momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Its shares rose 2.4%.

