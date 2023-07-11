Six people, including five Mexicans, die in helicopter crash in Nepal
Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:56 IST
Six people, including five Mexican nationals, died in a helicopter crash in Nepal on Tuesday, a government official said.
Rescuers have located five bodies and are looking for the sixth one, Teknath Sitoula, a Kathmandu airport official, told Reuters.
