Welspun Continues to Design the Coveted Towels for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: For the 2023 Wimbledon event, Welspun India Ltd (WIL), a renowned global leader in Home Textiles, has designed and manufactured the highly coveted Championship Towels. Welspun's association with Wimbledon traces back to 2006 when the company acquired Christy, a renowned British towel brand. Drawing on Wimbledon's avant-garde approach to colour, Welspun has created a line with a range of blooms this year. Consistent with the tournament vision, colour conversation transcends gender. Welspun India aimed to create products which appeal to everyone, irrespective of the orientations that they identify with. The design team has meticulously designed classic and seasonal towels for all players. The seasonal towel selection process included the traditional blues, terracotta and greens. After much deliberation, this year, the colour of their fashion version selected by the club is a vibrant shade of pink known as "High Energy Pink." This colour reflects the tournament's commitment to embracing uplifting and energising tones. The pink towel exudes confidence and captures attention, ensuring players stand out. Designed to look visually striking from a distance, this towel complements the vibrant green tennis courts and engages viewers through their screens. The towels will not only stand out in terms of the colours and the statements but they are aligned with the company's focus to move towards a sustainable tomorrow. All towels are Oeko-Tex Made and Green Certified. Ms Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO of Welspun India Ltd, commented on the ongoing partnership, "We are excited to continue our collaboration with Wimbledon and unveil the design inspiration behind the 2023 Championships Towel," expressed Dipali Goenka. "Our design team invested their creative energy in crafting towels that encapsulate the essence of Wimbledon's esteemed tournament. This step aligns with the vision of 'Make in India' to showcase excellence and innovation on a global level of the Indian textile industry. In the coming weeks, we look forward to witnessing the towels make a bold statement on the courts and beyond."

This year's Green Range of products are:- Championships Towel (Classic) 70 x 133 cm 500gsm Hygro cotton- Championships Towel (Fashion - Pink) 70 x 133 cm 500gsm Hygro cotton- Face bundles - both in Classic Green and Purple combo and in the new Pinks- Guest Towels - in Classic Green, Classic Purple, and the new Pinks: Fuchsia and Rose

