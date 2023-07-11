Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya directs drug regulator to act against spurious drugs makers

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to take stringent actions against those pharmaceutical manufacturing companies that make spurious drugs.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:06 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya directs drug regulator to act against spurious drugs makers
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya holding a meeting with stakeholders with pharmaceutical companies in MSMEs (Image tweeted by @mansukhmandviya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to take stringent actions against those pharmaceutical manufacturing companies that make spurious drugs. "It is important for MSME pharma companies to be alert to quality of drugs and expeditiously move towards Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) through self-regulation," the minister said as he met representatives from pharma companies in the MSME space here on Tuesday.

"There shall be no compromise with the quality of drugs manufactured in India", he emphasized, in apparent reference to companies engaged in making spurious drugs. Strongly stressing on the need for self regulation in the MSME pharma sector, Mandaviya underscored its importance for India to maintain the status of 'Pharmacy of the World'.

"Our global position in the pharmaceutical sector is created through the quality of our products. We must undertake all possible steps to ensure that we strengthen this position in terms of value and quality. Hence, the role of self-regulation becomes critical," he stated. Highlighting that the current government has zero tolerance towards manufacturers not adhering to quality compliance and making spurious medicines, the minister said that special squads have been formed to inspect drugs making companies.

In order to ensure the highest quality of pharma products, the minister said the regulatory authorities have started risk-based inspection and audit of manufacturing units. He stated that 137 firms were inspected, and action has been taken against 105 firms. Production has been stopped at 31 firms and 'Cancellation & Suspension of Product/Section Licenses' have been issued against 50 firms. In addition, a show cause notice has been issued to 73 firms, and warning letters to 21 firms. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023