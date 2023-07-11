IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara and Mastercard Launch New Credit Card to Redefine Travel Experiences

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Adding to its extensive customer-first portfolio of financial products, IDFC FIRST Bank today announced its collaboration with Club Vistara and Mastercard to launch a travel credit card. Designed to provide exciting travel and lifestyle-related offers to cardholders, the new card will combine seamless banking services with numerous travel benefits.

The collaboration between the three companies highlights a shared commitment to provide extraordinary value and advantages to customers. The co-branded credit card is designed to redefine travel experiences and empower cardholders to embark on their journeys with confidence, and in style. The card will meet the ever-changing demands of new-age travellers, blending convenience and security to enhance travel experiences. From exclusive entry to airport lounges and complimentary flight tickets to accelerated reward points, it will offer a comprehensive solution tailored specifically for frequent flyers and travel enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card, a product that truly embodies our commitment to providing exceptional experiences to our customers," said Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO and Executive Director at IDFC FIRST Bank. "This card will redefine the way people travel, offering a range of exclusive benefits and rewards that cater to the diverse needs of modern travellers. The launch of this co-branded credit card demonstrates our commitment to bring convenience and value to our customers and we are excited to partner with Club Vistara, a leading name in the aviation industry. We are confident in this partnership's ability to deliver unmatched value and elevate the travel experience for our esteemed customers." Speaking on the partnership, Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, "Being a pioneering brand that introduced many industry-first initiatives to the Indian aviation market, we are delighted to partner with IDFC FIRST Bank and Mastercard to offer this new, unique credit card to our customers. With its travel benefits and features, this new offering reiterates our commitment towards creating a distinguished experience for our customers." Commenting on the launch, Mukul Sukhani, Senior Vice President, South Asia Mastercard said, "As consumers take advantage of a more traditional travel ecosystem in 2023, prioritizing leisure travel and pioneering new corridors around the world, Mastercard is thrilled to introduce a specially designed credit card for travel enthusiasts in collaboration with IDFC FIRST Bank and Club Vistara. Packed with exciting rewards and perks, this unique card enables cardholders to enjoy the new experience of convenience and luxury while travelling."

Features and Benefits: - Joining Benefits: A free Premium Economy flight ticket along with an upgrade voucher

- Best-in-class rewards (in the form of CV Points) on all spend categories. Here are the details of the CV Points offered on this card: * Spends of up to Rs. 1 lakh per month - 6 CV Points per Rs. 200

* Spends above Rs. 1 lakh per month - 4 CV Points per Rs. 200 * 1 CV point on mandatory spends such as Fuel, Insurance, Utility, Rent & Wallet Load (exclusion: EMI payments only)

- Activation Offers: * Month 1 - Spend Rs. 30,000 and earn 2000 CV Points

* Month 2 - Spend Rs. 30,000 and earn 2000 CV Points * Month 3 - Spend Rs. 30,000 and earn 2000 CV Points

- Tiered Annual Rewards: Unlock free tickets basis the cumulative annual spending on the card * More than Rs. 1,50,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket

* More than Rs. 3,00,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket * More than Rs. 4,50,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket

* More than Rs. 9,00,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket * More than Rs. 12,00,000: 1 additional Premium Economy Class Ticket

- Golf Benefits: * Four complimentary rounds of green fees per calendar year (maximum one round in a calendar month)

* 12 complimentary golf lessons per calendar year (one lesson per calendar month) * Discounted golf services at 50% of the green fee beyond complimentary sessions

- CFAR Insurance: The card offers a cover on non-refundable components of any travel booking with up to two claims worth up to Rs. 10,000 on Flight & Hotel booking for the cardholder, under Cancelled For Any Reason (CFAR) Insurance - Birthday Benefit: 10X CV Points on dining spends on birthdays

- Lounge Benefits: 8 complimentary domestic airport spa and lounge access per year, along with one complimentary international airport lounge access per quarter, on an average monthly spend greater than Rs. 5,000 IDFC FIRST Bank customers can apply for the Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card through a seamless digital process available on the bank's website and mobile application. With the Club Vistara IDFC FIRST Credit Card, IDFC FIRST Bank continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in the banking industry, consistently introducing innovative products and services that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. The launch of this credit card marks another milestone in IDFC FIRST Bank's journey of delivering unparalleled convenience, value, and delight to its ever-growing customer base.

