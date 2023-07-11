Left Menu

Council adopts assistance measure under European Peace Facility to support Ghana Armed Forces

The EU will provide relevant non-lethal equipment, such as imagery, engineering, and explosive ordnance disposal equipment to reinforce the security of the armed forces 

Updated: 11-07-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:18 IST
Council adopts assistance measure under European Peace Facility to support Ghana Armed Forces
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Council today adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility worth €8.25 million to support the Ghana Armed Forces.

The assistance measure will strengthen the operational capabilities of the military units deployed in the Northern part of the country to fight armed groups, counteract and reduce their opportunities to commit terrorist attacks. Through this assistance measure, the EU will provide relevant non-lethal equipment, such as imagery, engineering, and explosive ordnance disposal equipment to reinforce the security of the armed forces and their capacity to conduct security operations, in full respect of relevant international law, in particular international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

