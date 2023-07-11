Left Menu

DGP Singh takes stock of Jammu-Srinagar highway, reviews restoration work

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:21 IST
DGP Singh takes stock of Jammu-Srinagar highway, reviews restoration work
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday took stock of the progress of maintenance and restoration work along the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Partial traffic, including vehicles carrying stranded Amaranth Yatra pilgrims, was allowed on the highway, which was opened after three days of closure following multiple landslides and washing away of road at two places in Ramban district.

''The traffic on the highway was suspended on July 7 after a portion of road was washed away by flash floods. The National Highway authority of India (NHAI) has done a tremendous job in making the road trafficable in the shortest possible time,'' Singh told reporters at Seeri, where about 100 metres of road length was caved in on Sunday.

The DGP, who visited the problematic spots between Banihal and Ramban, said all stranded vehicles would be cleared by Tuesday and the normal traffic on the highway is expected to be restored on Wednesday.

''People are requested to go through the traffic advisory before starting their journey on the highway,'' he said.

A police spokesman said the DGP inspected the restoration work of dilapidated roads at Lambar, Panthyal and Seri in Ramban.

Project Director, NHAI, Parshotam Kumar briefed Singh about the progress of the ongoing maintenance work.

The DGP also visited the transit camps in Banihal to review the security arrangements and other facilities being provided to the pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023