DGP Singh takes stock of Jammu-Srinagar highway, reviews restoration work

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday took stock of the progress of maintenance and restoration work along the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Partial traffic, including vehicles carrying stranded Amaranth Yatra pilgrims, was allowed on the highway, which was opened after three days of closure following multiple landslides and washing away of road at two places in Ramban district.

''The traffic on the highway was suspended on July 7 after a portion of road was washed away by flash floods. The National Highway authority of India (NHAI) has done a tremendous job in making the road trafficable in the shortest possible time,'' Singh told reporters at Seeri, where about 100 metres of road length was caved in on Sunday.

The DGP, who visited the problematic spots between Banihal and Ramban, said all stranded vehicles would be cleared by Tuesday and the normal traffic on the highway is expected to be restored on Wednesday.

''People are requested to go through the traffic advisory before starting their journey on the highway,'' he said.

A police spokesman said the DGP inspected the restoration work of dilapidated roads at Lambar, Panthyal and Seri in Ramban.

Project Director, NHAI, Parshotam Kumar briefed Singh about the progress of the ongoing maintenance work.

The DGP also visited the transit camps in Banihal to review the security arrangements and other facilities being provided to the pilgrims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)