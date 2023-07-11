Left Menu

Delhi Government opposes bringing GSTN under PMLA purview, demands discussion

The central government on Saturday issued a notification to bring the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). With the implementation of the said order, the information stored on the GST Network can now be shared under the PMLA Act.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:12 IST
Delhi Government opposes bringing GSTN under PMLA purview, demands discussion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi National Capital Territory government has opposed the Centre's move to bring the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and demanded a discussion on it. The central government on Saturday issued a notification to bring the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). With the implementation of the said order, the information stored on the GST Network can now be shared under the PMLA Act.

"A very important was raised by several Finance Ministers, including that of Delhi - why GST has been brought under PMLA. A gazette was issued on 7th July as per which the entire GST system was brought under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It means that those who pay GST can now be prosecuted by ED under PMLA," Delhi NCT Revenue Minister Atishi told reporters after the 50th GST Council meeting held on Tuesday. Atishi said some other Opposition-ruled too raised this issue in the today's meeting.

"We have seen how ED (Enforcement Directorate) is used to harass and arrest people...We oppose this, we demanded a discussion. But the Centre and FM (finance minister) Sitharaman are not ready for a discussion on the same," she added. The 50th meeting of the GST Council was held today in the national capital. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the Council, chaired the meeting.

The 49th meeting of the Council was held on February 18, 2023. The meeting took several decisions including adopting the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the GST Appellate Tribunal with certain modifications. Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

