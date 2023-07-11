Two elephants killed, one injured after being hit by goods train in Odisha

At least two elephants were killed and another sustained injuries after being hit by a goods train in Odisha's Keonjhar district, forest department officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night on the Jakhapura Bansapani railway line under the Brahmanipal forest range, the officials said, adding that the goods train hit the jumbos while they were crossing the rain line in a herd. Forest Department officials, including Anandpur DFO, Abhay K Dalei and other senior officials have visited the place and initiated an investigation. The injured elephant was located in a nearby forest by forest officials. The forest officials claimed that they had informed the railways regarding the presence of the elephant herd near the railway track. As per the rule, the train speed should be limited within 40 kmph when there is information regarding the presence of elephants near the track. Railway officials could not be contacted for comments on elephant death.

