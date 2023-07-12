Left Menu

United CEO meets with acting FAA chief after criticism

We estimate that over 150,000 customers on United alone were impacted this weekend because of FAA staffing issues and their ability to manage traffic." Kirby met with Acting FAA Administrator Polly Trottenberg, who has been on the job since June 8, the sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 05:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 05:09 IST
United CEO meets with acting FAA chief after criticism

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby met on Tuesday with the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), officials told Reuters, after he blasted its air traffic control performance last month.

Kirby in a June 26 in a memo to employees expressed frustration "the FAA frankly failed us this weekend... We estimate that over 150,000 customers on United alone were impacted this weekend because of FAA staffing issues and their ability to manage traffic." Kirby met with Acting FAA Administrator Polly Trottenberg, who has been on the job since June 8, the sources said. In remarks at a Politico forum on Tuesday, Kirby struck a new tone, saying the FAA had been "particularly helpful, responsive and communicative" in the last two weeks.

"It's been the best two weeks that we've ever had," he said. Kirby added the FAA responded well to thunderstorms on Sunday that forced cancellation of about 30% of New York-area airline flights, including at its Newark hub.

"They deserve a lot of credit for what they have been doing the last few weeks because they're 54% staffed in New York and to have that event be managed and contained was some heroic efforts," Kirby said. Asked about Trottenberg's previously unreported meeting with Kirby, an FAA spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the meeting but said the agency "will always collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join us to solve a problem." United declined to comment on the meeting.

The FAA is experiencing serious air traffic control staffing issues, notably in New York. A government audit said staffing issues pose risks to the continuity of air traffic operations. U.S. airlines, including United, have urged more air traffic-control hiring. Kirby said in a separate July 1 memo after severe weather forced additional flight disruptions that it would reduce flights in Newark. "Newark has more flights scheduled than the physical infrastructure can handle," Kirby said on Tuesday. Kirby said in that memo he had recent "constructive conversations" with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the FAA. He also apologized on June 30 for taking a private jet home during severe weather saying it "was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023