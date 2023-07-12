3 dead, 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and commercial vehicles, police say

Three people were killed and 14 others injured early Wednesday in a southern Illinois crash involving a Greyhound bus and multiple commercial vehicles, state police said.

Illinois State Police said an initial investigation indicates that a Greyhound passenger bus and three commercial vehicles were involved in the crash about 1:55 am along Interstate 70 in Madison County.

“Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” state police said in a news release.

The agency said no one in the commercial vehicles was injured in the crash at the Silver Lake Rest Area.

