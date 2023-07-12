Left Menu

3 dead, 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and commercial vehicles, police say

PTI | Highland | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and 14 others injured early Wednesday in a southern Illinois crash involving a Greyhound bus and multiple commercial vehicles, state police said.

Illinois State Police said an initial investigation indicates that a Greyhound passenger bus and three commercial vehicles were involved in the crash about 1:55 am along Interstate 70 in Madison County.

“Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,” state police said in a news release.

The agency said no one in the commercial vehicles was injured in the crash at the Silver Lake Rest Area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

