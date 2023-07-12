Left Menu

Industrial production grows 5.2 pc in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:19 IST
Industrial production grows 5.2 pc in May
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial production rose to 5.2 per cent in May from 4.5 per cent in April 2023, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 19.7 per cent in May 2022, mainly due to a lower base effect.

''The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted, considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020,'' an official statement explained.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 5.7 per cent in May 2023 against a 20.7 per cent expansion a year ago.

Power generation rose 0.9 per cent in May 2023 compared to a growth of 23.5 per cent a year ago.

Mining output rose by 6.4 per cent during the month under review against an 11.2 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment grew 8.2 per cent in May this year compared to 53.3 per cent a year ago.

Consumer durables output during the month rose 1.1 per cent against a 59.1 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

Consumer non-durable goods output increased by 7.6 per cent compared to a growth of 1.4 per cent a year earlier.

Infrastructure/construction goods posted a growth of 14 per cent over an 18.4 per cent expansion in the same period a year ago.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods logged 3.5 per cent growth in the month against 17.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

The intermediate goods output in May rose 1.6 per cent compared to a 17.5 per cent growth during the corresponding month last year.

During the April-May period of fiscal 2023-24, the growth in IIP works out to be 4.8 per cent, down from 12.9 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023