3 dead, 14 injured in Illinois crash involving Greyhound bus and tractor-trailers, police say

A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said.The bus was travelling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 155 am when it crashed into the three semis, Illinois State Police said, citing an initial investigation.Four people were taken to the hospital by helicopter and at least 10 others were taken by ambulance, state police said in a news release.

A Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously, state police said.

The bus was travelling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 am when it crashed into the three semis, Illinois State Police said, citing an initial investigation.

Four people were taken to the hospital by helicopter and at least 10 others were taken by ambulance, state police said in a news release. Police did not immediately release details about those who were injured and killed.

No one in the three trucks was injured in the crash near the city of Highland about 25 miles (40 km) east of St Louis, police said.

State Police spokesperson Melaney Arnold said those killed and injured were all on the Greyhound bus. She was not sure if the bus driver was among those killed or injured or if all of those involved were passengers.

The crash closed westbound traffic on I-70.

Television footage of the scene shows the badly damaged right front portion of the bus wedged onto the rear of a tractor-tractor. The roof of the bus is crumpled. A second tractor-trailer appears to have made contact with the right rear of the bus while a third tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into the rear of that second semi.

Greyhound spokesperson Mike Ogulnick told the St Louis Post-Dispatch in an email the bus was travelling from Indianapolis to St Louis, where it was scheduled to arrive at about 2:20 am. It was carrying about 30 people, including the driver, he said.

"Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time," Ogulnick said. "We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers." Another bus was sent to transport passengers who were not hurt, Ogulnick said.

