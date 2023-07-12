Left Menu

Piyush Goyal concludes meeting with delegation from European Free Trade Association

The primary objective of these negotiations is to establish a fair, mutually beneficial, and comprehensive trade deal between India and EFTA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:35 IST
Piyush Goyal concludes meeting with delegation from European Free Trade Association
Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his satisfaction with the progress made during the meeting, highlighting the constructive and collaborative nature of the discussions. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal, concluded a highly successful meeting with a delegation from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), led by the Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda. The meeting took place in London from July 11 to July 12, 2023. Ms. Helene Budliger Artieda was also accompanied with the industry stakeholders from Pharmaceutical, Machinery and Electronics of EFTA states.

The deliberations between the Minister Piyush Goyal and State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda were fruitful and detailed discussions on crucial issues, with the shared goal of swiftly concluding the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) negotiations. The primary objective of these negotiations is to establish a fair, mutually beneficial, and comprehensive trade deal between India and EFTA.

Over the past few months, India and EFTA have significantly intensified their engagement, highlighting the commitment of both parties to achieving an early conclusion to the TEPA negotiations. The meeting in London further bolstered this commitment, with both sides demonstrating a strong willingness to progress towards a final agreement.

Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his satisfaction with the progress made during the meeting, highlighting the constructive and collaborative nature of the discussions. He emphasized the importance of a comprehensive trade deal that addresses the needs and aspirations of both India and EFTA, fostering closer economic ties and promoting sustained growth.

State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda echoed Minister Goyal's sentiments and commended the Indian government's proactive approach and expressed confidence in the positive outcomes that can be realized through a comprehensive TEPA.

The successful meeting in London added further momentum to the ongoing negotiations between India and EFTA. Both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the conclusion of the TEPA, recognizing the potential for enhanced economic cooperation and trade between the two regions. The successful conclusion of the TEPA will set the stage for a new deeper economic collaboration, driving growth and prosperity for both India and EFTA.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023