Left Menu

UP: Two Kanwar Yatra pilgrims killed in accident, two others in serious condition

Two Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were killed and two others were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Panjith village in Shamli district, officials said on Wednesday.Two policemen have been suspended in connection to the accident for dereliction of duty, they said.Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek told newsmen here that the incident took place when four kanwariyas Sanjit 26, Harsh 25, Manish 23 and Sanju 22 were going to Haridwar from Haryana on a motorcycle.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-07-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 20:30 IST
UP: Two Kanwar Yatra pilgrims killed in accident, two others in serious condition
  • Country:
  • India

Two Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were killed and two others were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Panjith village in Shamli district, officials said on Wednesday.

Two policemen have been suspended in connection to the accident for dereliction of duty, they said.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek told newsmen here that the incident took place when four kanwariyas Sanjit (26), Harsh (25), Manish (23) and Sanju (22) were going to Haridwar from Haryana on a motorcycle. The motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck late Tuesday night, he said.

The SP said Sanjit and Harsh were killed while Manish and Sanju were rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Police are trying to find the truck driver, he added.

Taking note of the incident, the SP has suspended Panjith police outpost in-charge Radhey Shyam Bharti and sector in-charge Kairana Sub-Inspector Naresh Kumar for dereliction of duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023