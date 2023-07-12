Left Menu

Commission, EIB launch HERA Invest to support R&D investments in health sector

Under HERA Invest, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide venture loans, covering a maximum of 50% of total project costs.

Commission, EIB launch HERA Invest to support R&D investments in health sector
Today, the Commission and the European Investment Bank announce the creation of HERA Invest, a €100 million top-up to the InvestEU programme, to support research and development (R&D) in the most pressing cross-border health threats, financed by the EU4Health programme. Currently, European companies find it difficult to access sufficient public and private funding for the development and scaling up of cutting-edge solutions in health and life sciences. Innovation is needed to respond to priority health threats such as pathogens with high pandemic potential or resistance to antibiotics.

HERA Invest, a flagship initiative of the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, will focus on health emergency prevention and preparedness, helping address these challenges by:

promoting R&D in Europe to strengthen strategic autonomy

reducing market failures, where financial resources do not cover the financing needs

leveraging public funding to incentivise private investment

creating new medical countermeasures to protect against health threats.

How does HERA Invest work?

The HERA Invest funding instrument is geared towards small and mid-sized companies (SMEs) that develop medical countermeasures addressing one of the following health threats:

Pathogens with pandemic or epidemic potential

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats originating from accidental or deliberate release

Antimicrobial resistance

Under HERA Invest, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide venture loans, covering a maximum of 50% of total project costs. There is a rolling application process. The EIB assesses whether an operation is eligible based on defined criteria and the project’s commercial and scientific viability.

Interested companies can find more information here, get in touch directly with EIB or through HERA.

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said: “With HERA Invest, we are investing €100 million in advancing research and development to design new innovative medical countermeasures to step up our preparedness for future health threats. Together with the European Investment Bank, HERA Invest will attract additional private and public investment and provide European companies with the certainty needed to invest in ground-breaking innovation to address priority health threats. This is a clear example of a strong European Health Union in action to better protect the health of our citizens.”

“COVID 19 made it painfully clear that we must address the weaknesses in our health systems,” said Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President in charge of health and life sciences. “HERA Invest will help us do exactly that. It will support companies that develop promising new ways to shield us from unpredictable health threats like pandemics or known challenges like antibiotic resistance. This support is crucial to keep Europe at the forefront of innovation, and it might well save millions of lives around the planet when a new health emergency hits.”

