DMRC Travel app download count crosses 1.75 lakh-mark
People are taking to technology to book Delhi Metro tickets as its newly launched mobile application has crossed over 1.75 lakh downloads, officials said on Wednesday.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC launched DMRC TRAVEL -- a dedicated mobile application for its passengers for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile-based QR-code tickets for travelling across its network -- on June 30.A big thanks to the commuters who have made our journey incredible
- Country:
- India
People are taking to technology to book Delhi Metro tickets as its newly launched mobile application has crossed over 1.75 lakh downloads, officials said on Wednesday.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched 'DMRC TRAVEL' -- a dedicated mobile application for its passengers for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile-based QR-code tickets for travelling across its network -- on June 30.
''A big thanks to the commuters who have made our journey incredible! We are thrilled to announce that the DMRC travel app has crossed 1.75 lakh downloads,'' the DMRC tweeted on Wednesday.
The Delhi Metro officials said this is a “very good response” since its launch on its regular corridors. The application was already available for Airport Express Line passengers.
''The response shows people are taking to technology to book tickets for the metro,'' a Delhi Metro official said.
About 70 per cent of commuters on Delhi Metro use metro smart cards for travelling on the network. Rest use tokens and now the new app, he said.
With this new mobile application, passengers can purchase tickets directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to go to ticket counters or vending machines or stand in queues, officials said.
Passengers can now experience a quick and efficient ticketing process, saving valuable time during their commute, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Video showing two men fighting inside Delhi Metro train goes viral
PM Modi engaged in lively conversation with us, his aura was inviting: Student who interacted with him in Delhi Metro
Delhi metro commuters will now be able to carry two sealed alcohol bottles on all routes
2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person now allowed in Delhi Metro
HUDA City Centre metro station to be renamed as Gurugram City Centre: DMRC