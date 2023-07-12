Stone pelting incident: Damaged window panes of Lucknow Vande Bharat Exp to be repaired at Gorakhpur
Lucknow Vande Bharat Express which were damaged in stone pelting will be repaired here, the North Eastern Railways NER said on Wednesday.On Monday, the train was going Lucknow from Gorakhpur and as soon as the reached near Sohawal railway station, stone pelting on the train started in which the window panes of four coaches of executive class were damaged.No passenger or staff were injured in the incident, police said.Instructions have been given to the RPF to escort it and three people have been already arrested for pelting stones and damaging the windows in Ayodhya.
