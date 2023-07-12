Left Menu

Stone pelting incident: Damaged window panes of Lucknow Vande Bharat Exp to be repaired at Gorakhpur

Lucknow Vande Bharat Express which were damaged in stone pelting will be repaired here, the North Eastern Railways NER said on Wednesday.On Monday, the train was going Lucknow from Gorakhpur and as soon as the reached near Sohawal railway station, stone pelting on the train started in which the window panes of four coaches of executive class were damaged.No passenger or staff were injured in the incident, police said.Instructions have been given to the RPF to escort it and three people have been already arrested for pelting stones and damaging the windows in Ayodhya.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 23:24 IST
Stone pelting incident: Damaged window panes of Lucknow Vande Bharat Exp to be repaired at Gorakhpur
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Vande Bharat Express which were damaged in stone pelting will be repaired here, the North Eastern Railways (NER) said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the train was going Lucknow from Gorakhpur and as soon as the reached near Sohawal railway station, stone pelting on the train started in which the window panes of four coaches of executive class were damaged.

No passenger or staff were injured in the incident, police said.

''Instructions have been given to the RPF to escort it and three people have been already arrested for pelting stones and damaging the windows in Ayodhya. The repair work of Vande Bharat train will be done in NE Railway Coach and Depot and strict legal action will be taken against such lawless people,'' Chief PRO, NER, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said. Those arrested, police said, were angry after six goats were mowed down by the train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023