Piyush Goyal concludes “highly successful” meeting with European Free Trade Association in London

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal concluded a “highly successful” meeting with a delegation from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), led by the Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda. The meeting took place in London from July 11 to July 12, a press release from the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday. Helene Budliger Artieda was also accompanied by the industry stakeholders from the Pharmaceutical, Machinery and Electronics of EFTA states.

The deliberations between Minister Piyush Goyal and State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda “were fruitful and detailed discussions on crucial issues, with the shared goal of swiftly concluding” the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) negotiations, the release said. The primary objective of these negotiations is to establish a “fair, mutually beneficial, and comprehensive” trade deal between India and EFTA.

Over the past few months, India and EFTA have significantly intensified their engagement, highlighting the commitment of both parties to achieving an early conclusion to the TEPA negotiations. The commerce ministry release added the meeting in London further bolstered this commitment, with both sides demonstrating a strong willingness to progress towards a final agreement.

Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his satisfaction with the progress made during the meeting, highlighting the constructive and collaborative nature of the discussions. He emphasized the importance of a comprehensive trade deal that addresses the needs and aspirations of both India and EFTA. State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda echoed Minister Goyal's sentiments and commended the Indian government's proactive approach and expressed confidence in the positive outcomes that can be realized through a comprehensive TEPA.

“The successful meeting in London added further momentum to the ongoing negotiations between India and EFTA. Both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the conclusion of the TEPA, recognizing the potential for enhanced economic cooperation and trade between the two regions. The successful conclusion of the TEPA will set the stage for a new deeper economic collaboration, driving growth and prosperity for both India and EFTA.” (ANI)

