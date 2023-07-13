Left Menu

Coredge and Devtron Collaborate to Provide Gitops-as-a-Service Specially Tailored for Enterprise and Telco Customers Worldwide

Coredge, the leading cloud and edge platform company, has announced its strategic partnership with Devtron, an open-source, Kubernetes native, enterprise-grade DevOps platform. The partnership between Coredge and Devtron offers the flexibility to incorporate various services like managed Kubernetes, managed databases, and managed object storage either within a hybrid cloud or a totally air-gapped environment. This allows customers to take full advantage of the benefits of the cloud (private/public/hybrid) while leveraging best-in-class features such as CI/CD, GitOps, observability, security scanning, role-based access control, and more.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:49 IST
Through the inclusion of Devtron's Kubernetes native platform engineering suite, Coredge customers now have the added ability to deploy, manage, and scale their GitOps process with minimal effort. Additionally, for the customers who are just beginning their cloud-native journey, this partnership paves the way for applications onboarding, migration to Kubernetes or managing both cluster and application lifecycle through developer self-serve and a very efficient DevOps engine overall. Arif Khan, Founder at Coredge said, "Our deeper partnership with a cloud-native product like Devtron significantly improves Coredge's telco cloud, edge and sovereign cloud offerings wherein enterprise customers can totally navigate the complexity of multi-cloud/cluster, manage the full infrastructure and at the same time provide a single pane of glass for developers to a golden paved path for self-serve and overall resource optimization." "I am thrilled about our partnership with Coreedge. This partnership signifies a major completion in our endeavour to facilitate a seamless DevOps workflow and enhance developer productivity and DevOps efficiency within a cloud operating model to offer technology risk mitigation for enterprises," said Rajesh Razdan, Co-founder at Devtron.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

