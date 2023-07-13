Left Menu

Climate protests target two German airports causing cancellations, delays

The airport in northern Germany said flight operations had been suspended since 6:10 am (0410 GMT) due to a police operation in response to unauthorised individuals close to the landing and takeoff area. Hamburg airport said some 330 take-offs and landings with 50,000 passengers were scheduled for Thursday, the start of school holidays in the region.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 11:56 IST
Climate protests target two German airports causing cancellations, delays
  • Country:
  • Germany

Climate protests at two German airports led to travel disruptions early on Thursday at the height of the busy summer holiday season, with Hamburg airport saying it had halted all traffic as a result. The airport in northern Germany said flight operations had been suspended since 6:10 am (0410 GMT) due to a police operation in response to unauthorised individuals close to the landing and takeoff area.

Hamburg airport said some 330 take-offs and landings with 50,000 passengers were scheduled for Thursday, the start of school holidays in the region. "Flight operations will not be resumed until it has been ensured that all persons have been removed," it said in a statement.

Dusseldorf airport in western Germany reported delays due to unauthorised individuals on the premises. The Letzte Generation (Last Generation) protest group, whose members have frequently glued themselves to roads and airport tarmacs in Germany in a wave of civil disobedience, posted videos on Twitter of protesters sitting on the asphalt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023