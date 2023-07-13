Jharkhand: 2 pilgrims killed, 3 injured as their vehicle collides with truck

Two pilgrims were killed and three others injured after their vehicle collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened around 3 am near Hesla village in Bagodar police station area when the pilgrims who went on Kanwar Yatra were returning from the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar to Hazaribag, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Bagodar, they added.

