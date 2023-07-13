Left Menu

Climate protests cause cancellations, delays at two German airports

Air traffic at Dusseldorf airport in western Germany partially resumed after disruption and delays due to seven unauthorised individuals on the premises. "Seven people gained access to the inner area of the airport and stuck themselves to the runway," a regional police spokesperson said.

Climate protests at two German airports led to travel disruptions early on Thursday at the height of the busy summer holiday season, with Hamburg airport saying it had halted all traffic as a result.

A federal police spokesperson said flight operations had been suspended at Hamburg airport since around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) after nine unauthorized people entered an area near the airfield, with eight of them gluing themselves to the ground. "Currently the police are trying to remove those individuals," the spokesperson said.

Hamburg airport said around a dozen flights had been cancelled on Thursday, the start of school holidays in the region, and that further cancellations and diversions could not be ruled out. Air traffic at Dusseldorf airport in western Germany partially resumed after disruption and delays due to seven unauthorised individuals on the premises.

"Seven people gained access to the inner area of the airport and stuck themselves to the runway," a regional police spokesperson said. "Three of them could be unstuck quickly, four others are about to be removed." The Letzte Generation (Last Generation) protest group, whose members have frequently glued themselves to roads and airport tarmac in Germany in a wave of civil disobedience, posted videos on Twitter of protesters sitting on the asphalt.

