Climate protests cause cancellations, delays at two German airports

Climate protests at two German airports led to travel disruptions early on Thursday at the height of the busy summer holiday season, with Hamburg airport saying dozens of flights had been cancelled.

A federal police spokesperson said flights had been suspended at Hamburg airport at around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) after nine unauthorized people entered an area near the airfield, with eight of them gluing themselves to the ground. Though flights resumed roughly four hours later, the airport said 17 arrivals and 19 departures had been cancelled on Thursday - the start of school holidays in the region - and further delays and cancellations could not be ruled out.

Air traffic at Dusseldorf airport in western Germany had partially resumed after disruption and delays. "Seven people gained access to the inner area of the airport and stuck themselves to the runway," a regional police spokesperson said. "Three of them could be unstuck quickly, four others are about to be removed."

The Letzte Generation (Last Generation) protest group, whose members have frequently glued themselves to roads and airport tarmac in Germany in a wave of civil disobedience, posted videos on Twitter of protesters sitting on the asphalt.

