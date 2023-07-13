Cimpress India appoints new Head of HR

ATK New Delhi [India], July 13: Cimpress India has recently appointed Tripti Diwakar Verma as the new Head of HR. With a career spanning over 18 years, Tripti has worked across various industries, including IT services, financial services global capability centers, manufacturing and staffing. She has worked across various functions of HR and has held multiple roles across Performance & Talent COE, Strategic HR Business Partnering, Organisation Development, Culture, Leading Change and driving transformation for HR function.

Tripti has successfully navigated complex HR challenges during mergers and acquisitions, seamlessly integrating HR processes and ensuring a smooth transition for employees. Her proficiency in global project management has further solidified her reputation as a strategic leader. Prior to her current role, Tripti held significant positions in renowned organizations such as TIAA GBS, Capgemini, Kelly Services, and JSW. Her diverse educational background, including a primary degree in engineering, a master's degree in labor laws, and an MBA in Human Resources Management, underscores her multidimensional skill set and expertise in the field.

On becoming the part of Cimpress family, Tripti says, "I am extremely excited as well as honoured to have become a part of Cimpress India, an organization known for its exceptional culture, work flexibility, autonomy, and talent. I look forward to contributing my expertise and passion to drive positive change, fostering a thriving work culture, and creating meaningful impact in the lives of our employees. Together, we will build an empowered, inclusive, and high-performing organization that attracts and retains top talent, while ensuring their professional growth and well-being." With her extensive experience, strategic mindset, and ability to drive organizational change, she is poised to lead the organisation in the next phase of its evolution.

Cimpress India is a global capability centre for Cimpress N.V. The global entity was founded in 1994, and is a group of ~15 e-commerce companies across the world, specialized in various domains of mass customization. At Cimpress, we drive competitive advantage across our various businesses by investing centrally in a select few shared strategic capabilities that have the greatest potential to create company-wide value. Cimpress India is one such key strategic enterprise focused on building great teams in India across the domains of engineering, design, and artwork processing for various Cimpress businesses driving innovation.

Cimpress India​ began its journey in April 2017 and we now have 2000+ great minds spread across the country, working in various areas of software engineering as well as graphic design and prepress services for several different Cimpress businesses. With multi million customers, our teams are constantly challenging themselves to empower our businesses to be more entrepreneurial through our cutting-edge technology solutions. Our teams work directly with our businesses around the world to solve complex customer demands through e-commerce and manufacturing capabilities. Our primary engineering focus is to build products that are scalable and provide an impact and we need great talent like you to come and help us succeed.

