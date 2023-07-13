Honda Dio 125 scooter launched with multiple color options

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its all-new scooter Dio 125 in the country, and will offer the two-wheeler in two variants. The standard variant will cost Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom) per unit, whereas Rs 91,300 for the smart.

The scooter, launched on Thursday, will come in Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Pearl Night Star Black, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, and Sports Red. The scooter will come with a multi-function switch for unlocking the seat and opening the external fuel lid with just a flick of a finger, and telescopic suspension with high ground clearance (171mm).

“With the launch of, Honda Dio in 2002, HMSI introduced India with the concept of moto-scooter. Its dynamic and aggressive motorcycle-inspired appearance combined with the convenience of a scooter soon made it one of the most liked scooters in the country. In its all-new 125 cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfil the aspirations of young Indian customers,” said Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. Among other features, it will have a Smart Unlock which will allow users to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key. In case the system detects no activity for 20 seconds after activation, the scooter automatically gets deactivated.

It will have Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, preventing the engine start while the side stand is engaged. “At HMSI, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining the riding experience for our customers. All set to establish new benchmarks, Dio 125 is a combination of sporty design, advanced technology, and compelling convenience,” said Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. (ANI)

