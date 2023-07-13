Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launches ‘NMACC Bachpan’

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), will present ‘NMACC BACHPAN’, a special celebration designed for children between the ages of 2-14 years from July 20. ‘NMACC BACHPAN’ takes its inspiration from the learning and creativity of the growing up years, a release said, adding that the celebration is in line with NMACC founder Nita Ambani’s vision of promoting and preserving art and culture for future generations.

Starting July 20, over the course of 11 days, children between the ages of 2-14 years can experience a diverse range of exciting shows and activities at The Studio Theatre, The Cube and multiple public spaces across the Centre. These range from narration of timeless Indian fables, an interactive live science show, jamming sessions, a unique dance-meets-circus act, entertaining regional theatre, joyous dance recitals, fun-filled art and tech workshops and a lot more.

The release said that ‘NMACC BACHPAN’ is envisioned to encourage children to learn about arts and culture in the formative years of their lives via fun and interactive ways, and for parents to experience shared moments of wonder with their kids and is a platform where learning meets fun. "I am delighted to announce 'NMACC BACHPAN', a one-of-a-kind children's festival spread over 11 days. With a spectacular array of unique shows, immersive workshops, and captivating experiences, we hope that NMACC BACHPAN will ignite the hearts and minds of young learners with joy and inspiration!,” founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said.

“Our festival's multi-format programming will create an environment where entertainment meets learning! It is our humble effort to make art and culture exciting, engaging, and an essential part of every child's life. I invite all children with their families to join us for this celebration of creativity and childhood at NMACC BACHPAN," she added. With PAW Patrol at The Grand Theatre, and the surrealistic multi-layered art exhibition – TOILETPAPER’s ‘Run As Slow As You Can’ at the Art House - the plethora of experiences are aimed at igniting a lifelong love for arts.

“From ‘FabLab Show’ featuring a unique co-host in ‘Chyp’- the science robot, 'Classical Indian Tales' bringing forth a whole new world of traditional and adapted folk lores, to an emotional stage adaptation of Tagore’s timeless short story ‘Kabuliwala’, the diverse programming and the activities planned around the Cultural Centre are designed to fill its spaces with an air of fun and joy,” the release said. It said the immersive programming is interspersed with the ongoing Swadesh exposition with the launch of a special - Li’l Swadesh Kilkari edition- a dedicated arts and crafts zone.

“Introducing the children to India’s traditional crafts such as crochet toys, puppet making and traditional games from varied parts of the country, Li’l Swadesh Kilkari is aimed at deepening the learning of Indian traditions,” the release said. ‘NMACC BACHPAN’ is an immersive, multi-format children’s programming platform which includes theatre, workshops, interactions, arts, crafts and much more, the release said, adding that specially curated experiences - set to evolve over the years to come - will be a key part of the Cultural Centre’s programming in future.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre. The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces - the 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the 125-seater Cube.

The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards. The Studio Theatre will have programmes including contemporary dance, Hindi play, live science show between July 22 and 30 as part of 'NMACC BACHPAN’.

The Cube will also have a variety of programmes including interactive ballet performance and magic and illusion during the period. (ANI)

